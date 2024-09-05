California high school principal moved to lower position over 'inappropriate' dance caught on video

ATWATER, California -- A high school principal in Atwater, California has agreed to accept a lower position after a viral video from a school pep rally raised concerns among parents.

In a news release, the Merced Union High School District (MUHSD) said it had accepted Mr. Robert Nunes's resignation as Principal at Buhach Colony High School. MUHSD said that Nunes had accepted the role of Associate Principal and would start the following day.

Parents raised concern after a video of Nunes dancing with the school's mascot at Buhach Colony's back-to-school pep rally on August 16 went viral.

Many called the dance inappropriate, while others defended the principal, saying he was a great influence.

Nunes was placed on administrative leave when school returned the following Monday.

"This decision comes as part of our commitment to maintaining a safe and respectful environment for all students and staff. Corrective action has been taken with all staff involved," MUHSD said in a statement.

The district says Interim Principal Torrin Johnson will remain in his role until further notice.

MUHSD says it will open the school principal position next spring to secure a permanent principal moving forward.