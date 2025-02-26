2 charged with murder in 2023 Harnett County double homicide where men found shot in car

A Wake Forest man and another suspect were charged in a Buies Creek-area double murder that rocked a neighborhood.

BUIES CREEK, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Harnett County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday that two suspects have been arrested in a 2023 double homicide that shook a neighborhood near Buies Creek.

The incident happened Sept. 14, 2023, near the 1600 block of Main Street in Lillington. Emergency crews responding to reports of a wreck found a vehicle riddled with bullet holes and two people inside dead from gunshot wounds.

The victims were later identified as Deshawn Rico Martin, 28, and Rodriguez Antonio McNeill, 34, both of the Angier area.

The investigation found that the two were driving from the Campbell University area toward Angier on Main Street when another vehicle opened fire.

As the investigation stretched into another year, investigators homed in on Marvin Lee Derrell Leach Jr., 39, of Angier, and Donta Lamont Bush Jr., 25, of Wake Forest, as suspects in the deadly shootings.

On Dec. 6, the sheriff's office obtained warrants on Leach and Bush.

On Feb. 11, Leach, who was in the custody of the Sampson County Sheriff's Office on unrelated charges, was served with warrants for two counts of first-degree murder, felony conspiracy, and 15 counts of discharge weapon into occupied vehicle.

Bush was arrested Monday and charged with the same crimes.

Both suspects received no bond.

"I would like to thank the Raleigh Police Department and the ATF who assisted investigators by providing valuable information that led to these arrests due to associated investigations involving these suspects," said Harnett County Sheriff Wayne Coats.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact detectives at (910) 893-0140 or provide a tip at P3Tips.com.