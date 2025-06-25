Bus falls through pavement of parking garage in New York | Video

A bus fell through the pavement of a parking garage on Long Island Tuesday.

A bus fell through the pavement of a parking garage on Long Island Tuesday.

A bus fell through the pavement of a parking garage on Long Island Tuesday.

A bus fell through the pavement of a parking garage on Long Island Tuesday.

NEW YORK -- A bus fell through the pavement of a parking garage on Long Island Tuesday.

Nassau County Police responded to the scene in New York around 5:20 p.m.

Images of the incident showed the back end of a bus that fell through the ground floor of the parking garage.

SEE ALSO: 1 dead, dozens injured in fiery crash between tour bus and SUV in Los Angeles County: officials

The front of the bus wound up suspended in the air.

No one was injured, and only the driver was on the bus at the time.

Employees of the garage said the noise from the impact was jolting.