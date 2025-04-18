Human remains found behind Wayne County home identified: Sheriff

The woman was reported missing in July of last year.

The woman was reported missing in July of last year.

The woman was reported missing in July of last year.

The woman was reported missing in July of last year.

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- Human remains found behind a Wayne County home last year have been identified by the North Carolina Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

The remains belonged to 29-year-old Caitlin Hodges, who was reported missing by the Goldsboro Police Department on July 25, 2024.

Hodges' remains were found, in an area of the 900 block of Dollard Town Road in Goldsboro.

The first discovery was on November 20, when Shareka Smith called 911 after discovering what appeared to be a human skull behind her home.

"When I came and seen it I thought it was like Halloween decorations but then I thought my God, it's got to be a human head," she told ABC11.

Smith has no idea how long it was there just feet from her home, but it was their dog, Boscoe, who brought it to their attention.

When crews arrived at the home, they searched the whole area around the woods and didn't find anything. They thought that was the end of the story, until December, when Boscoe made another discovery - more remains.

RELATED: Human remains found less than month apart in Wayne Co., near same house

This case is still under investigation and anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Wayne County Sheriff's Office at 919-731-1481 or the Goldsboro-Wayne Crime Stoppers at 919-735-2255.

