Gov. Gavin Newsom, Marshawn Lynch launch new podcast called 'Politic-kin'

SAN FRANCISCO -- Governor Gavin Newsom and former Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch are joining forces for a new weekly podcast called "Politic-kin."

Doug Hendrickson, Lynch's agent and a longtime friend of Newsom, will join them.

The podcast's description says, "Gavin Newsom like you've never heard him and Marshawn Lynch exactly how you'd expect him."

"Politic-kin" debuts July 15 on iHeartPodcasts.