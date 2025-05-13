Worker hurt when car crashes through front of Raleigh nail salon

Raleigh Police said a woman drove through the front windows of Village District Nail Spa.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A worker was hurt when a car crashed through a store window on Tuesday afternoon, Raleigh Police said.

It happened about 3:20 p.m. Police said an "older woman" drove through the front windows of Village District Nail Spa at 2031 Cameron St.

One worker inside suffered minor injuries, RPD said.

No other injuries were reported.

The cause of the crash was not yet known. Officers continue investigating at the scene.

