Camp Ignite in NC sparks next generation of women in firefighting: 'It's really inspiring'

Teens from seven counties are attending the camp as more women become interested in becoming firefighters.

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Firefighting has long been a male-dominated industry, but more women are entering the line of work in the Triangle. Holly Springs broke barriers and now has an all-female crew on Engine 2. There's a relatively new camp encouraging young women to enter the industry.

For its second year, Camp Ignite, a partnership between the Cary, Apex, and Morrisville fire departments, welcomed 37 campers -- an 85% increase compared to last year.

Organizers said the camp's greater goal is to recruit more female firefighters.

You can't be what you can't see, and that's sort of our motto. - Jess Rogers, Cary firefighter

"You can't be what you can't see, and that's sort of our motto," said Cary firefighter Jess Rogers. "This is an underrepresented population in the fire service."

Teens are attending the Wake County course from seven counties, from as far as Cumberland and Sampson counties, and learning the ropes.

"From throwing ladders, to flowing water and searching for victims," said Rogers.

Katie Nelson went through the camp last year. She now volunteers with the Fairview Fire Department and is helping to train the next generation.

"There's not a lot of women in firefighting, so to see so many people, so many women that are just so full of love for the job and are so strong and independent, it's really inspiring," said Nelson.

It was only a few years ago that history was made in the Raleigh Fire Department.

RFD had its first Black female lieutenant as well as the first Hispanic woman to reach the rank of captain.

Fire departments around the Triangle are working to fill vacancies. Durham has 45 openings.

Fayetteville and Morrisville are among the municipalities pushing to recruit more women firefighters.

Lily Byers and Cady Porter are going through the training.

"These hard jobs aren't just for men," said Byers. "I feel like empowering women is, like, a really important thing."

"It's nice knowing that other people have the same dream," Porter added.

The application period for the 2025 camp has closed. The next one will take place in spring.