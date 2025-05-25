Cannes fashion roundup: Heidi Klum, Eva Longoria, Elle Fanning, more wow the crowds

From sequins to shimmer to shorts, the stars used their passion for fashion to make bold statements

Heidi Klum poses on the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival opening ceremony in Cannes, France on May 13, 2025.

The 78th Cannes Film Festival is winding down and while there are plenty of films to talk about, we need to take a moment to talk about the fashion! This year's festival brought about some new rules on what to wear on the red carpet. Some stars listened, some not so much! But there were plenty of looks to get people talking, which you can see in the photo gallery above.

"Project Runway" host Heidi Klum broke the festival rule against wearing voluminous gowns with long trains. Her pink floral Elie Saab gown with a stunner of a train at the festival's opening ceremony May 13 was all that and more. And she went sheer at the amFar event in Cap d'Antibes Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in a black Yara Shoemaker gown with a feathered cape. Since this event wasn't on the Cannes carpet and it was an outside event, she technically didn't break the nudity rule.

"Nine Perfect Strangers" star Nicole Kidman was honored at Kering's 10th Annual Women in Motion dinner on May 18. She wowed the crowd in a red lacy Balenciaga gown.

Eva Longoria told People she brought six (!!) trunks of "dresses and changes and shoes and bags and jewelry." She wore a custom turquoise Elie Saab gown for the "Mission Impossible: The Final Reckoning" premiere. And she donned a blush pink Tamara Ralph strapless gown at the "Phoenician Scheme" premiere.

Elle Fanning's shimmery strapless Armani Privé gown turned heads at the May 21 "Affeksjonsverdi" (Sentimental Value) premiere. The dress was all about the details, including the soft pink flowers on the bodice and train.

Dior ambassador Natalie Portman paid homage to the early days of the iconic fashion house at the Cannes premiere of "Eddington." She wore a strapless black and silver custom creation that was a throwback to a 1951 archival gown.

"9-1-1" star Angela Bassett attended the "Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning" premiere in a navy and black Burberry dress with fringe sleeves and skirt.

Emma Stone is always a style star. At the "Eddington" premiere at Cannes, the Louis Vuitton ambassador wore a sculptural white gown from the brand with a dramatic bib-like neckline.

Another style star is Kristen Stewart, who is a Chanel ambassador. And at Cannes, her looks were both classic and cool, putting a new twist on shorts suits! For the "Bono: Stories of Surrender" carpet, Stewart donned Bermuda-like shorts, a sheer top and black tie. And for "The Chronology of Water" photo call, the actress wore a pink tweed short suit covered by a sheer maxi skirt, so as not to break the "no nudity" rule.

And finally, Alexander Skarsgard had the internet buzzing when he walked "The Phoenician" red carpet in a double-breasted jacket rocked thigh-high leather St Laurent boots. Classic on the top, edgy on the bottom!