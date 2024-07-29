Cape Fear River kayaker found safe after overturning in strong current

ERWIN, N.C. (WTVD) -- A kayaker on the Cape Fear River went missing for a few hours Monday afternoon.

It happened in Harnett County between Lillington and Erwin. Emergency crews turned out to search the river to find the missing kayaker, and incredibly they found him safe.

Fourteen kayakers went out on the river Monday. One of them overturned and fell into the water at one point.

That kayaker, later identified as Christopher Monroe, was last seen struggling to get his kayak to shore.

The fellow kayakers could not stop and help because the current was moving too fast. They kept on going to their meetup point farther down the river.

After Monroe failed to arrive at the meetup location, the other kayakers called 911.

After a few hours of worry, emergency crews were able to find Monroe and safely get him on a rescue boat.

ABC11 was there when the rescue boat carried the kayaker ashore.

"I just sort of lost control of the boat. I'm not the most skillful, not the most graceful kayaker. But, you know, God is good to look after me and protect me. So I'm grateful for that," Monroe said. "You know, I'm grateful for the huge response from Erwin Fire and Rescue and Wildlife and all that. So very thankful for that."