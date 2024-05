Cape Fear Valley Health welcomes NICU babies on Mother's Day weekend

Mother's Day arrived early for some families in the Sandhills.

Mother's Day arrived early for some families in the Sandhills.

Mother's Day arrived early for some families in the Sandhills.

Mother's Day arrived early for some families in the Sandhills.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Mother's Day arrived early for some families in the Sandhills.

Cape Fear Valley Health posted photos on social media of their NICU babies who were born on Mother's Day weekend.

The babies in the photos can be seen bundled up in blankets with flowers around them.

ALSO SEE: Liam and Olivia are still the most popular US baby names, and Mateo makes his debut on the list