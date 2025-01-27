Person claiming to have Molotov cocktail, knife stopped outside Capitol

A person claiming to have a Molotov cocktail and a knife was stopped on the East Plaza outside the U.S. Capitol on Monday, according to Capitol Police.

The individual is in custody for unlawful activities, police said.

Washington D.C. police search a car outside the Smithsonian Arts and Industries Building, Jan. 27, 2025. Briana Stewart/ABC News

About a dozen Capitol Police vehicles, including armored vehicles, swarmed the scene. Officers from the Capitol Police and bomb squad are also outside the nearby Smithsonian Arts + Industries Building.

This incident comes one week after a security breach at the Capitol. Last week, a Massachusetts man was found to be carrying a gun after attending a tour of the Capitol as he left the nearby Library of Congress, according to police.

The Capitol is seen in Washington, Friday, Jan. 24, 2025. AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.