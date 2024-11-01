Carolina Athletics introduces alcohol sales at basketball, Olympic sports events this month

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- Carolina Athletics will begin selling beer and wine at men's basketball games at the Smith Center, as well as women's basketball and Olympic Sports events at Carmichael Arena.

Sales will begin Monday, Nov. 4 at the Smith Center when the Tar Heels open their season against Elon University. Sales at Carmichael will start later in the month.

"Many of our fans have asked for us to expand alcohol sales to our indoor events, and after five years, we think the time is right,'' Carolina Director of Athletics Bubba Cunningham said in a news release. "Not only is it consistent with many other events around the country, including NCAA championships and ACC tournaments, but it also adds a key financial stream as we prepare for revenue-sharing with student-athletes."

According to Carolina Athletics, beer and wine will be available at 20 locations inside the Smith Center and up to six locations in Carmichael, depending on the event. Student sections will be closely monitored.

Per state law, customers are allowed to purchase up to two alcoholic drinks per transaction.

Beer and wine sales will begin when the doors open and end three-quarters of the way through the event. At men's basketball, sales will end 10 minutes before the game ends. At women's basketball, sales will end at the beginning of the fourth quarter.