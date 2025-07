Carolina Children's Theatre presents Disney's Aladdin, Jr. with cast of 35 talented kids

The cast has a total of 35 kids, ranging from ages 8 to 16 years old.

FUQUAY VARINA, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Carolina Children's Theatre Youth Arts Academy is presenting their production of Disney's Aladdin, Jr.

A total of 35 kids are on stage ranging from 8 to 16 years old. Children with special needs are also part of the Aladdin production.

Shows are Saturday, June 12 at 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. at the Fuquay Varina Arts Center on East Vance Street. You can find tickets here.