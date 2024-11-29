24/7 LiveRaleighDurhamFayettevilleSurrounding Area
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Dump truck hits juvenile pedestrian in Cary

WTVD logo
Friday, November 29, 2024 6:09PM
ABC11 24/7 Streaming Channel

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A dump truck hit a juvenile pedestrian in Cary on Friday morning.

Cary police say shortly after 10:00 a.m., officers responded to the scene of the crash.

An investigation revealed that the dump truck failed to yield the right of way to the juvenile.

The victim has been taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police have not released any further information at this time.

SEE ALSO: Man facing multiple charges after 5 people held hostage during standoff with Fayetteville police

Copyright © 2024 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW