Dump truck hits juvenile pedestrian in Cary

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A dump truck hit a juvenile pedestrian in Cary on Friday morning.

Cary police say shortly after 10:00 a.m., officers responded to the scene of the crash.

An investigation revealed that the dump truck failed to yield the right of way to the juvenile.

The victim has been taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police have not released any further information at this time.

