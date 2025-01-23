Cary expert shares tips for driving in slick North Carolina weather conditions

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- As winter weather moves through the area, the threat of black ice is creating a threat for drivers on the road. Especially in parts of North Carolina not used to seeing snow, it's a good reminder of how to stay safe on the roads.

So for a quick refresher, ABC11 hit the road with Cary driving instructor David Applewhite from Maintain Your Lane Driving School.

He says the biggest culprit he sees in North Carolina is people not leaving enough distance.

"If there's ice I would tell them maybe add a second or two, so if it's three seconds at least four to six seconds," Applewhite said.

Another tip: If you see black ice on the roads, lay off the gas pedal and coast across it.

ALSO SEE | NCDOT pleased with roads after but warns of refreezing overnight

But if you do end up slipping and sliding, don't slam on the brakes, and counter to what you might think, don't turn the other direction.

"I would suggest you to steer into the skid. Light taps on the brake and steer into the skid," he said.

And just like he tells his students, patience is a virtue.

"Everyone is running late so it's very important to plan ahead because you do not know what you're going to run into on the roadway," Applewhite said.

