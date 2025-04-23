Retired Wake County Sheriff's Office sergeant, battling ALS, honored with tribute

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- First responders from all over Wake County came together to uplift a man who has dedicated his life to serving the community and is now battling ALS.

Retired Wake County Sheriff's Office Sgt. Roy Woodlief was honored with a surprise outside of his home. More than 100 first responders participated in a drive-by parade, which brought him to tears several times.

Woodlief spent 20 years with the Wake County Sheriff's Office. He was a member of the SWAT team, and it was while he was on duty working out one day that he noticed the first symptom.

"My arm would just give out," said Woodlief.

He was struggling to lift weights, and that weakness soon started traveling.

"For me, it started in my right hand, worked its way up my right arm, and then I started on my right leg," said Woodlief.

He retired in March 2024 to focus on his health, and as a tribute, he was given the North Carolina state flag for his dedication to service.

Current Wake County Sheriff Willie Rowe and longtime former Sheriff Donnie Harrison were there encouraging Woodlief to stay in the fight.

"Let us all know that you were destined to be great," said Rowe. "We're with you every inch of the way. God bless you brother."

Woodlief was also a member of the Honor Guard and served in the United States Army. He says he's lucky to have such a strong support system in his wife, Jaime.

"She's been my all and all," Woodlief said, wiping away tears.

He will be participating in this weekend's ALS Walk and raising money for other people in a similar battle, who are also searching for normalcy.

"Give them a path, not the path, (that) they can try to walk," said Woodlief.