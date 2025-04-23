Durham's Downtown blueprint for 2035 aims to 'create destinations that draw people in'

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Downtown Durham's vision for 2035 is a bright one that includes its rich history, culture and growth. Its vibrancy was a big draw for Amber Brennan who just opened a second location of her business Rose & Lee nine months ago.

Her first business venture for the women's clothing boutique is in Apex.

"We saw an opportunity here in Durham for a great, vibrant community," she said.

She believes what makes the downtown Durham location unique is the foot traffic from events.

"Maybe there's events happening at the DPAC, Bulls game or at Duke," she said.

She has recommendations that include more signage that could help visitors get from one business to another. She also has concerns about the cost of parking since she pays for her employees to park and worries it could keep customers away.

"Having to pay that 250 an hour really does add up if customers want to meander," said Brennan.

She is hoping to hear some of those concerns at the State of Downtown Durham, which was held at the Lincoln on Geer Wednesday afternoon.

"Downtown Durham 2035 blueprint has seven goals and ranges from how do we connect downtown Durham better to ensure people can move about downtown," said Downtown Durham, Inc. President Nicole Thompson. "How do we create a destination that draws people in and how do we support small businesses?"

According to Thompson, in 2024, 50 businesses opened downtown and 17 closed. So far this year, eight businesses opened and three closed.

Downtown Durham has rich history from its tobacco warehouses that have been transformed into apartments, restaurants and workspaces. It's even home to Black Wall Street, which was once a thriving Black business hub.

Thompson said in 2035 downtown will aim to uplift its history and culture. Business owners hope that drives even more foot traffic their way.

"We've been really well received by the community," said Brennan.