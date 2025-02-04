Discover Durham launches new campaign to show Bull City small businesses love

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- People who live and visit the Bull City are being asked to "Love Durham." It's a new campaign created between Discover Durham and downtown Durham.

The county-wide program encourages people to show their Durham pride out loud. Officials say people can do this by spending their money locally, as well as wearing campaign stickers and pins to spread the word.

There will also be deals, offers and limited-edition menu items.

According to Discover Durham, of the public-facing hospitality businesses downtown, 90% started in North Carolina and 70% started in Durham.

For more information on the "Love Durham" campaign click here.

