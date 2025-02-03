Durham Co. leaders discuss new convention center, learns it lost $27M due to size of current venue

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A new report reveals from 2019 to 2024 the Durham Convention Center lost out on $27 million in potential economic benefits because of its size.

" We have conferences come. We have concerts coming. We really lose on out a lot of opportunities. Charlotte has a large convention center. Raleigh has a large convention center and they are expanding even more," said Nida Allam, Durham County Commissioners Chairwoman.

Discussions for a new Durham Convention Center are in motion. It is likely a new convention center could be built on five acres of land as opposed to rebuilding the current convention center downtown. According to Allam, more exhibition space, large meeting rooms, capacity and access are all important to consider as the county continues conversations on a new convention center.

"We don't want to have more congestion downtown and also a focus on our downtown local businesses. I want to make sure they benefit rather than large chain restaurants," she said.

County leaders said the next phase would be community engagement. That includes talking to local organizations, small businesses and community members. If all goes as planned, construction would last between 18 to 30 months.