Durham City Council to vote on development projects, public can weigh in

The public will have a chance to weigh in.

The public will have a chance to weigh in.

The public will have a chance to weigh in.

The public will have a chance to weigh in.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham City Council plans to vote today on development projects to keep up with growth, but some residents are pushing back.

There are three residential projects up for consideration.

The public will have the opportunity to weigh in on a new townhome community in east Durham on Carpenter Road.

Developers are asking the council to annex land for the construction of the townhome community as well as a new apartment community on Mt. Moriah Road.

The project consists of 350 apartments.

Also on the table is Pickett Road apartment community which would consist of 140 units.

Some neighbors and groups have already spoken out about these projects with concerns including increased traffic.

The public will have the opportunity to weigh in at the council meeting that starts at 7 p.m.

