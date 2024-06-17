Durham City Council to vote on next year's budget

The $668 million proposal is about 9.5% more than last year.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Durham City Council will vote on whether to adopt its budget for next year.

It includes a nearly 4 cent tax rate increase which the city manager says is needed for employee pay raises.

Homeowners with the median property value of about $250,000 will have a roughly $150 increase in their city tax bill.

This additional taxpayer money would support an increase in pay for some city employees and would fund capital improvement projects. It would also allocate $1 million to the guaranteed income program that provides a stipend to offenders getting released from prison and jail. Another million would go to the Hayti Reborn Justice movement.

Between the city and the county, the new proposed tax increase is a total of 7.1 cents for every $100 of assessed value.

City council meets at 7 p.m.

Durham County recently passed its budget totaling $966 million.