Cary family escapes injury when tree crashes down on duplex

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A falling tree significantly damaged a Cary home on Monday afternoon.

It happened just before 1 p.m. One family was home at the time at the duplex in the 100 block of Templeton Street, but was able to get out safely.

No injuries were reported.

Both families are displaced.

It has not yet been determined whether storms played a part in the incident.

