New FCC Chairman Brendan Carr visits WNC for the first time to tour Helene damage

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- The new Chairman of the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) Brendan Carr made his first visit to western North Carolina to tour the areas hardest hit by Hurricane Helene.

He visited Rutherford, Lake Lure, Chimney Rock and Asheville to talk with emergency and public safety officials, as well as work on rebuilding the communities hardest hit.

Carr expressed his gratitude for the efforts being made by the federal government to help these communities. He also thank telecom crews and emergency responders for all their work during this crisis.

President Donald Trump named Carr the new chairman of the FCC in November 2024. He was a longtime member of the commissioner and served previously as general counsel. He has been unanimously confirmed by the Senate three times and was nominated by both Trump and former President Joe Biden to the commission.

Associated Press contributed to this report.

