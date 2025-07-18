Chapel Hill Police give ATM safety tips after armed robbery

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- Chapel Hill Police are offering safety tips for people using automated teller machines (ATMs) in the wake of an armed robbery.

Police said that just before 10:30 p.m. Thursday, a woman withdrew cash from an ATM at the Bank of America at 851 Willow Drive. About 10 minutes later, she got to her home near Old Chapel Hill Road, where three men robbed her at gunpoint of cash and credit cards.

The robbers got away. No one was hurt.

The investigation determined that though the victim used the ATM uneventfully, the robbers were likely watching her. They apparently followed the woman from the bank to her home.

The incident remains under investigation.

Police urge people to mind the following safety tips:



Be aware of your surroundings. If you feel unsafe, don't use the ATM.

Be careful that no one can see you enter your PIN at the ATM.