Chase of stolen van in Wake County ends with crash in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Some Durham residents were startled Monday after the driver of a stolen van led law enforcement on a multi-county chase that ended with a crash.

According to the North Carolina Highway State Patrol, troopers began pursuing a reported stolen van in Wake County but ultimately called off the pursuit.

Not long after, Durham County deputies spotted the van and began pursuing it.

Eyewitnesses said the driver was speeding when the stolen van crashed into a pickup and a utility pole at Angier Avenue and Bingham Street.

"He was like speeding past the house. Like the blink of an eye. Like he was going so fast," said nearby Durham resident Kayala Dill. "He's blessed to still be alive. He's blessed. He's very blessed."

NCSHP said the driver was arrested and booked into the Durham County Jail. The driver of the pickup was taken to a hospital for treatment of what were described as non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect's name was not immediately released.

"If you're endangering people's life, you don't know who's in the way of anything. You got to be mindful," said Durham resident Paul Tyson. "(Deputies) had to do what they had to do to get him safely. But I wish they would have prevented this."

The incident remains under investigation.

