Chatham County man faces numerous felonies in child sexual assaults

A Bear Creek man was charged after an investigation that involved two counties.

BEAR CREEK, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Chatham County man faces multiple felony charges after an investigation into allegations that he sexually assaulted a young girl during the course of a year.

Larry Varner, 54, of Bear Creek, was charged with three counts of statutory rape, eight counts of indecent liberties with a child, first-degree kidnapping, delivery of a controlled substance to a minor, and child abuse -- all felonies.

The sheriff's office said the investigation started in June when investigators received a report that the assaults had taken place at Varner's home on Arch Hauseley Road and at a home in the Badin Lake community of Montgomery County.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) and the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office assisted with the investigation.

Varner was given a $281,000 secured bond. He is scheduled to appear in court next month.

