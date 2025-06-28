Chimney Rock State Park in WNC officially reopens months after Hurricane Helene

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Chimney Rock State Park officially reopened Friday nine months after Hurricane Helene tore through Western North Carolina.

Governor Josh Stein and other local and state leaders were at the park for the reopening.

Stein's office also announced a new tourism initiative and signed off on $500 million in new relief funding just approved by state lawmakers Friday.

For now, advance reservations will be required to access the Chimney Rock attraction.

An estimated 300,000 to 400,000 tourists visit the park each year.

