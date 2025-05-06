Late UNC-Chapel Hill professor, journalist Chuck Stone honored with Pulitzer Prize

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- A former UNC-Chapel Hill professor and highly respected journalist is being celebrated with the highest national honor in print journalism.

Columbia University awarded the late Chuck Stone with a special Pulitzer Prize.

The Pulitzer Prize Board is recognizing him for his groundbreaking work as a journalist, covering the civil rights movement and his pioneering role as the first Black columnist at the Philadelphia Daily News. He also cofounded the National Association of Black Journalists.

Longtime Eyewitness News viewers may remember his appearances on Channel 11, helping to dissect important issues.

Stone died in 2014 at the age of 89.