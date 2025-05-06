24/7 LiveRaleighDurhamFayettevilleSurrounding Area
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Late UNC-Chapel Hill professor, journalist Chuck Stone honored with Pulitzer Prize

WTVD logo
Tuesday, May 6, 2025 12:10PM
Late UNC professor, journalist honored with special Pulitzer Prize
Stone was the first Black columnist at the Philadelphia Daily News.

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- A former UNC-Chapel Hill professor and highly respected journalist is being celebrated with the highest national honor in print journalism.

Columbia University awarded the late Chuck Stone with a special Pulitzer Prize.

The Pulitzer Prize Board is recognizing him for his groundbreaking work as a journalist, covering the civil rights movement and his pioneering role as the first Black columnist at the Philadelphia Daily News. He also cofounded the National Association of Black Journalists.

Longtime Eyewitness News viewers may remember his appearances on Channel 11, helping to dissect important issues.

Stone died in 2014 at the age of 89.

Copyright © 2025 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW