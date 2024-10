City of Raleigh helping riders afford new electric bikes with voucher program

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- City of Raleigh is helping residents afford new electric bicycles through its new rebate program.

The city says it will be giving away 75 vouchers, worth $500, to help residents purchase a new e-bike.

There will also be 75 other vouchers, worth $1,500, for those who make below 80% of Raleigh's area median income.

Applications open today and close November 10.

The funding comes from the Department of Energy.