Part of Clayton Boulevard reopens after fatal crash; driver arrested for DWI

A town spokesperson confirmed one person is dead, and another was arrested for a DWI.

A town spokesperson confirmed one person is dead, and another was arrested for a DWI.

A town spokesperson confirmed one person is dead, and another was arrested for a DWI.

A town spokesperson confirmed one person is dead, and another was arrested for a DWI.

CLAYTON, N.C. (WTVD) -- Part of Clayton Boulevard, formerly known as US Hwy 70 Business, has reopened after a serious crash Friday morning.

It happened at Town Centre Boulevard. A spokesperson for the town of Clayton confirmed one person is dead and another was arrested for a DWI.

The crash involved a white pickup truck and a sedan. Both vehicles are heavily damaged.

All westbound traffic was detoured down Shotwell and eastbound traffic was detoured down Guy Road.