82-year-old NC man charged in connection to a 1979 cold case murder in Maryland

PINEHURST, N.C. (WTVD) -- An 82-year-old Moore County man has been charged in connection with a more than four-decade-old cold case in Maryland.

Sheriff Ronnie Fields said investigators assisted the Prince George's County Police Department (PGPD) in Maryland in the arrest of Rodger Zodas Brown of Pinehurst.

Authorities said Brown was taken into custody at his home on March 11 and charged in connection with the 1979 murder of 31-year-old Kathryn Donohue of Arlington, Virginia, whose body was found in a parking lot in Glenarden, Maryland.

In late 2024, PGPD Cold Case detectives, in collaboration with the FBI Baltimore Field Office, utilized forensic genetic genealogy DNA analysis to identify a relative of the unknown suspect, which later led to Brown.

Officials said Brown, who lived in Hyattsville, Maryland, at the time of the murder, is facing charges of first-degree murder, rape, and related offenses.

He is currently in North Carolina pending extradition to Prince George's County, Maryland.

