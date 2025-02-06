Cold storage company to bring 123 jobs to Robeson County

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WTVD) -- A cold storage management firm is expected to bring 123 new jobs to Robeson County.

Gov. Josh Stein made the announcement on Wednesday that Cold-Link Logistics will invest $85.5 million to build a cold storage warehouse in Lumberton.

"North Carolina is consistently ranked as a top state to do business thanks to our skilled workforce, robust transportation infrastructure, and friendly business climate," said Stein in a release.

Cold-Link Logistics, which is headquartered in Florida, is a subsidiary of family-owned Mandich Groupfull-service and is a third-party logistics cold storage company.

The company's cold storage locations provide customized product handling, storage, order picking and load preparation, blast freezing, and other value-added logistics services.

The new facility is expected to be a 233,000-square-foot temperature-controlled building that will serve the local and regional poultry business, as well as a broad variety of other food companies, manufacturers, and distributors.

"We are excited to expand our footprint into the great State of North Carolina," said Michael Mandich, Managing Partner of Cold-Link Logistics. "We have listened to our customers and their need for additional cold storage warehousing in the Southeast regions surrounding Lumberton. There's a strong interest among the protein and other food manufacturers in this area to work with a family-owned and operated company like Cold-Link that can offer first-class, value-added services. The Robeson County Community has welcomed us with open arms. After looking into many areas to expand our business we knew this was the right place to locate our 10th facility."

New positions for the company include managers, supervisors, warehouse staff, and shipping and receiving personnel. Cold Link said the pay will vary, but the annual salary will average $50,128.