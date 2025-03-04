UNC System freezes in-state tuition for ninth straight year

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Students who live in North Carolina will not see a tuition increase for the 9th straight year if they choose to go to a college in the University of North Carolina System.

Since 2016, the University of North Carolina Board of Governors has voted to keep tuition rates flat for resident undergraduates at all universities.

"A UNC System degree is not only affordable, but also a good investment," said UNC System President Peter Hans. "Our universities exist to serve North Carolinians from every community, every experience and every corner of our state."

Average in-state tuition at 12 of the 16 universities in the UNC System is $4,553 per year. Student fees, on average, are about $2,784 each year.

Because of the tuition freeze, the percentage of UNC System students graduating with debt has fallen, dropping from 61% in 2018-19 to less than 50% in 2023-24.

