Some consumers pull back on spending: 'We don't eat out like we used to'

There are growing fears that the country is possibly heading toward a recession.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Catherine Overman says she's intentional these days on what she picks up at the grocery store and where she spends her money in this economy.

"We don't eat out like we used to," said Overman, of Raleigh. "I like to still tip nicely because I think everybody needs a little bit more money."

The going price for a carton of eggs is particularly hard for her to see, considering she used to own an egg farm in Pittsboro.

"I charged like $6 before and it seemed like it was a lot," said Overman.

She moved to Raleigh for a fresh start and is shocked by what a carton sells for now.

"I wish we still had chickens," Overman quipped.

On Wall Street, the Dow slipped nearly 900 points. The Nasdaq plummeted 4%, which essentially equates to more than $1 trillion evaporating.

Food prices have significantly increased.

The latest USDA report shows prices are up 2.5% from this time last year.

There's also uncertainty swirling around tariff policies.

"This is not good right now," said Willow Springs resident Bridget Thompson.

"It's sad to see so much happen within a short period of time and they are not looking at how it'll affect people in a hole," said Durham resident Carol Mitchell.

President Trump has said the administration is trying to bring wealth back to America and we're in a period of transition. He has told people that it will take some time.