CMA Fest tribute honors fallen soldier Ryan Pertiles with emotional gift presentation

At CMA Fest, the family of fallen soldier Ryan Pertiles was honored with a special gift. Country artists Taylor Holder and Noah Hunton joined Memories of Honor to celebrate his legacy.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- The family of fallen soldier Ryan Pertiles received an emotional tribute as part of the Music Remembers Project by the nonprofit, Memories of Honor at CMA Fest in Nashville, Tennessee. The family was presented with a symbolic "guitar of honor" meant to celebrate Ryan's life and service.

"To be with other families who have lost, to feel like you're not alone," said Pertile's mother. "We're so honored.

Country artists Tayler Holder and Noah Hunton joined the tribute. "I never got the chance to meet Ryan, but the stories I've heard truly touch my heart," Holder said.

Memories of Honor founder Amy Cotta shared, "They were more than a name, or a date etched in stone. It's up to us to make sure their stories and their legacies live on."

For more information about the Memories of Honor organizations go to https://www.memoriesofhonor.org/.