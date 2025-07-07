Crews search for 2 missing boaters on Jordan Lake in Chatham County

CHATHAM COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A search is underway for two missing boaters on Jordan Lake.

According to the Chatham County Sheriff's Office, the two people were last seen Sunday afternoon after launching a canoe from Martha's Chapel Road canoe access. They entered the water around 5 p.m., and their unoccupied canoe was recovered later that evening.

Search efforts resumed Monday morning.

"We are doing everything we can to bring these individuals home," Sheriff Mike Roberson told Eyewitness News. "Our hearts are with their loved ones during this difficult time, and we are grateful for the assistance from our neighboring agencies."

Officials urge the public to avoid the area of Farrington Point Boat Ramp, 605 Farrington Point Rd, Chapel Hill, while emergency crews are operating.