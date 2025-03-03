Violent crime continues to trend down, property crime is up, Durham police report reveals

There is an overall drop in crime in Durham County over the last five years, a new sheriff's office report revealed.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham City Council will be getting a closer look Monday at the crime numbers for the last quarter of 2024.

This comes after a shooting Sunday evening on East Umstead Street, leaving one man dead.

According to data from the Durham Police Department, the city continues their trend of decreasing violent crime overall.

Violent crime includes homicide rape, robbery and aggravated assault.

The report revealed that it decreased by 0.6% in 2024 compared to 2023. The biggest decrease was a 19% drop in homicides.

Meanwhile, property crime, which includes burglary larceny and motor vehicle theft, was up by nearly 4% compared to 2023.

The report will also cover clearance rates, response times to Priority 1 calls, and staffing levels.

The Durham County Sheriff's Office also recently released its annual crime report for the entire county. It showed an overall drop in crime over the last five years.

Police Chief Patrice Andrew will present the full report at the 7 p.m. meeting.

