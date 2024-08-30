Cumberland County Fair kicks off for another year of family fun, local attractions

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Cumberland County Fair kicked off Friday at the Crown Complex ahead of the long holiday weekend.

Local vendors said the event that's more than a century old is a major business opportunity for them and has a big impact on the community.

Mark Irvin of Wisdom Waterice is one of those local business owners who says selling his summer snacks at the Cumberland County Fair should be a major boost for his new company. This is his first year here as a vendor.

"I believe it's going to be a good opportunity for all businesses...a lot of people coming from different counties, different parts of the city," Irvin said.

"We even get people coming in from Raleigh and Wilmington," said Madeleine Eversole, the director of marketing at the Crown Complex. "The Wilmington area does not have a big fair anymore, so we're the nearest county fair for them to come and make those family memories."

Organizers said around 30,000 people show up to the fair each year. In the hours before Friday's grand opening, vendors could be seen making their final preparations.

Community members said it's an important part of Sandhills' history, as the county fair is more than 150 years old. But organizers also note it's a chance for them to partner with local farmers to teach people about Cumberland County's agriculture--specifically the crops harvested in the area.

"Perhaps the greatest part of having any fair is being able to educate the public," said Lisa Childers, the county extension director of the Cumberland County Center. "So many children may think that their food comes from the grocery store and so farmers across this nation want people to understand where their food comes from."

The fair is running until Sept. 8.