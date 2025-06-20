Cumberland County Sheriff Ennis Wright announces retirement

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Cumberland County Sheriff Ennis Wright announced his retirement Friday after conferring with the County Commissioners.

Wright, a Fayetteville native, also wrote a formal letter of retirement to the commissioners, informing them that he intends to retire and resign from his office as sheriff, effective midnight on June 30.

In his letter, Wright expressed his gratitude for having had the opportunity to succeed his mentor, Sheriff Earl "Moose" Butler, and county residents for electing him as sheriff.

Wright served alongside Butler for 23 years and was sworn in as sheriff in January 2017. Wright won reelection with 60% of the vote in 2022.

The letter also acknowledged the statutory duty of his Chief Deputy C. Jack Broadus to become acting sheriff until the commissioners appoint a successor. Wright asked the commissioners to appoint Major Jonathan T. Morgan to succeed him as sheriff.

According to the sheriff's office, Wright also "specifically thanked the citizens for their support, and the deputies, detention officers, and civilian employees of the Sheriff's Office for their service, integrity, dedication, and support to him and the fair and just enforcement of the law, and fulfillment of their duties."

Reasons for Wright's decision to retire were not immediately disclosed.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

