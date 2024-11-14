Man charged with attempted murder in Cumberland County, 2 sent to hospital

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man is facing attempted murder charges in connection with a shooting that sent two people to the hospital in Cumberland County.

At 1:35 a.m. deputies were patrolling Gillespie Street when they heard gunshots. That's when Cumberland County Emergency Communications started getting calls about a shooting that took place on Gillespie St.

As a deputy approached the area, 41-year-old Bradley Raymond Donahue, ran up to the deputy's car and tried to get in. He then tried to escape on foot but was taken into custody.

Cumberland County Sheriff's Office said revealed that a man and woman were shot. Both were taken to the hospital for treatment of their injuries.

Donahue was charged with three counts of attempted murder, two counts of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury with intent to kill, and two counts of discharging a firearm into occupied property inflicting serious injury.

If you have any information about this case, please call Detective R. Wolfe at (910) 677-5464.

