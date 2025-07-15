Cumberland County teacher charged with indecent liberties with student

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Cumberland County schoolteacher has been arrested in connection with a sex crime involving a student, the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office said.

Detectives with the Special Victims Unit arrested and charged Dominic Jrael Hunter, 37, of Fayetteville, with indecent liberties with a student.

Hunter has worked at Howard Learning Academy and Douglas Byrd High School.

He was taken to the Cumberland County Detention Center and processed. He was released on a $50,000 unsecured Bond.

The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office said it encouraged all parents, guardians, and caregivers to speak with their children about inappropriate touching and appropriate relationships. If you see something, say something.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to please contact Special Victims Detective S. Odenwelder at (910) 677-5477. To remain anonymous, contact Fayetteville / Cumberland County Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically.

ABC11 is tracking crime and safety across Fayetteville and in your neighborhood

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App