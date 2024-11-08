Cumberland County veterans split on Donald Trump's re-election as president

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Members of Cumberland County's veteran community are split on how they feel about President Donald Trump being elected for a second term.

Veteran Ken Slankard said he and other veterans he knows, who wanted Vice President Kamala Harris to be president instead, are now questioning their decades of service to the country.

"A lot of us are feeling like we gave a lot of our lives for nothing. Like we sacrificed our lives for nothing" Slankard said. "I don't think that the voters that chose this man understand the geopolitical ramifications."

But John Corley who is also a veteran said he thinks Trump's business acumen will set Capitol Hill up for success.

"I've always felt that Washington needs an outsider to resolve some of the issues it can't seem to resolve," he said.

Slankard said his biggest concerns for the country with Trump being re-elected include rising healthcare costs and having to downsize to survive. He has harsh words not only for Trump but also for veterans who voted for him.

"The pledge that we made as veterans to that Constitution feels useless. Because there were so many veterans that didn't uphold that pledge by voting for a convicted felon," he said.

Corley shuts that notion down.

"I have absolutely no idea where people get the idea that we're not going to honor the Constitution when the Constitution gives certain rights to the federal government," he said.