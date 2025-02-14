Valentine's Day Cupid Crew delivers love to thousands of seniors in Central NC: 'Faces lit up'

In the Triangle, the Cupid Crew handed out more than 2,000 roses and cards. Nationwide, volunteers shared more than 240,000.

NORTH CAROLINA (WTVD) -- Thousands of senior citizens in central North Carolina received a heartwarming Valentine's Day surprise, thanks to the Cupid Crew.

The volunteer group spent the day delivering roses and cards to residents in community centers, retirement homes, and churches. The effort is part of an annual event coordinated by AARP's Wish of a Lifetime Foundation, which aims to connect older adults at risk of isolation and spread love. Similar visits took place at locations nationwide.

"I visited some of these rehab centers, and we have a lot of people who don't have any visitors," said volunteer Vas Chellappa. "A lot of times, they are just lying in bed, staring at the walls. Last year, when we gave out these roses, you wouldn't believe how their faces lit up. It's something I love, and I just love this ministry."

Cupid Crew, Valentine's Day 2025 (ABC11)

