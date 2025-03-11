Missing 2-year-old Dane Paulsen found dead in Oregon

A massive search for an Oregon toddler who was reported missing on March 1 concluded Tuesday when he was found dead in a river near his family's home, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff's Department.

Authorities said that they had been concentrating their search for 2-year-old Dane Paulsen along the Siletz River, saying the evidence indicated that he was at the river's edge before his disappearance.

He was found deceased at approximately 11:13 a.m. on Tuesday in the river, approximately three miles downstream from the familys property, according to a statement from the Lincoln County Sheriff's Department.

A massive search is underway for 2-year-old Dane Paulsen, who was reported missing on, Feb. 28, 2025, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff's Department. Lincoln County Sheriff's Office - Oregon/Meta

"Our thoughts are with the family, who are facing an unbearable sorrow," said Sheriff Adam Shanks said in a statement on Tuesday. "We are deeply grateful for the support and dedication shown by the search teams and our communities throughout this difficult time, though we wish it was under different circumstances."

"We understand that this news is incredibly painful, especially for Danes family and those who knew him," the statement continued. "Danes family has been notified. Out of respect for the familys privacy during this profoundly difficult time, we ask the public and media to respect their need for space and time to grieve."

It said that the Lincoln County Sheriffs Office is working in partnership with the Lincoln County Medical Examiners Office. Authorities said on Tuesday that additional details are not available at this time.

The boy was reported missing at approximately 4:25 p.m. on March 1 and was last seen playing in the front yard of his family's Siletz, Oregon, home, "out of sight of his parents," the sheriff's department said in a statement last week.

By the end of the day on March 4, authorities had searched 682 acres and 341 miles, authorities said.

"We know this is a difficult time for Dane's family, and we are doing everything we can to bring him home," Lincoln County Sheriff Adam Shanks said during a press conference.

Search-and-rescue teams made up of 88 total members, 40 investigators, four aerial drones, multiple human trailing dogs and 140 community volunteers searched for Paulsen in the days after he was reported missing, authorities said.

The Lincoln County Major Crime Team and the FBI were also assisting with the investigation and with any new leads, authorities said. The FBI's Victim Service Division was providing resources to Paulsen's family, officials said. As of March 4, at least 195 tips had been investigated, according to the sheriff's department.

Previously, a man in a station wagon that was seen in the area approximately 30 minutes prior to Paulsen's disappearance was sought, but authorities later located the driver and the vehicle, both of which are "no longer a point of interest." Authorities now say there is no evidence of an abduction or criminal activity.

Paulsen was described as "friendly and fearless," with family members saying that he was "comfortable around strangers and water, but cannot swim" and that he was "known to love water and vehicles," authorities said.

The sheriff's department said additional updates on the situation will be shared via social media.

