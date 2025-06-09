Wake County teaching assistant arrested for allegedly assaulting another woman: warrants

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Wake County elementary school teaching assistant was suspended and charged with assault.

Lead Mine Elementary School Principal Jena Wojdylo-Kehler informed families that Special Programs Instructional Assistant Danesha Demming, 33, was arrested for simple assault and communicating threats.

"The charges are not related to incidents that occurred on our campus or with our students," Wojdylo-Kehler stated. "I want to assure you that we take the safety of our students and staff members very seriously."

Court documents indicate that Demming allegedly struck a woman in the face multiple times, causing cuts and bruises, and threatened her with a knife, saying, "I'm going to stab you."

Principal Wojdylo-Kehler added in her note that Demming was suspended with pay while the district conducts its own investigation.

Demming, who has been employed at the school since August 2024, is scheduled to appear in court on July 10.