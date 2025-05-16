Dolphin found without head on Lea-Hutaff Island, reward offered for information

NOAA's Office of Law Enforcement is offering a reward up to $20,000 for information about the death and decapitation of a bottlenose dolphin found on Lea-Hutaff Island.

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WTVD) -- The NOAA's Office of Law Enforcement is asking for the public's help regarding decapitation of a dolphin in North Carolina.

The agency is offering up to $20,000 for information leading to a criminal conviction or the assessment of a civil penalty.

A person reported on April 15 that there was a dead battlenose dolphin on Lea-Hutaff Island.

Located north of Wilmington, Lea-Hutaff is a 5,641-acre undeveloped barrier island and marsh system. It is only accessible by boat.

When authorities found the 8-foot dolphin, its' head had been removed. They determined it was mutilated between April 16 and 18.

"This animal was intentionally decapitated, a violation of the Marine Mammal Protection Act," NOAA said. "The remote location where the dolphin was found adds to the difficulty of investigating this incident and cause of death. We are calling on your help to find those responsible."

Based on the initial health assessment of the dolphin, it is suspected the animal has Brucella, a bacteria that causes the infectious bacterial disease brucellosis.

An animal autopsy was performed, and the cause of death has not been released yet.