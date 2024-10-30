Allen reportedly told prison staff he killed the girls to give his family "more time to be free."

Delphi murder trial: Suspect told prison staff he was ready to 'confess killing Abby and Libby'

The jury in the Delphi murder trial saw some of the suspect's interviews with police in court Tuesday.

DELPHI, Ind. -- Testimony went late into the evening on Wednesday in the double murder trial of Richard Allen.

Prison staff testified about Allen's multiple confessions and behavior while behind bars.

Libby, 14, and her best friend Abby Williams 13, were walking along a hiking trail in rural Delphi when their throats were cut and they were left in the woods on Feb. 13, 2017. Their bodies were found the next day.

Allen was arrested in 2022 and has pleaded not guilty to murder.

John Galipeau, a former warden of the Westville Correctional Facility, took the stand on Tuesday.

Allen was held at the facility for 13 months after his October 2022 arrest.

Allen's attorneys have repeatedly argued he was treated poorly there and called a "baby killer."

Galipeau testified Allen was allowed to shower three times a week, provided three sets of clothing, had access to tablets and was allowed recreation time five days a week in an indoor room.

It was also revealed that Allen was on suicide watch.

Galipeau told jurors on March 5, 2023, Allen wrote a request for an interview with him.

In the request it said he wanted to confess to killing Abby and Libby.

The written note said, "I am ready to officially for confess killing Abby and Libby. I hope I get the opportunity to tell the families I'm sorry."

Galipeau also told jurors that Allen confessed to disposing a box cutter in the dumpster behind the CVS where he worked in Delphi.

Allen said he worked at CVS since 2013, and before that for Walmart for 10 years.

Galipeau said Allen was quiet for the first month at the prison and began acting "erratic" after he got mail from his attorneys. He said Allen began washing his face in the toilet, using the bathroom in his cell, tearing up mail and eating paper.

Several other correctional officers at Westville also testified about the multiple times Allen confessed to the murders.

Correction Officer Michael Clemons told jurors he was a "suicide companion" for Allen. He was assigned to record everything Allen said and did while on suicide watch.

Clemons told the court on April 6, 2023, Allen confessed to killing the girls.

Clemons said he logged in his notes that Allen said, "I'm so glad no one gave up on me after I killed Abby and Libby." Clemons said Allen also said, "I, Richard Matthew Allen, killed Abby and Libby by myself. No one helped me."

Clemons said Allen would also shout to other inmates, "I'm not crazy, I'm only acting like I'm crazy."

During cross-examination, Clemons testified he never felt Allen's behavior was genuine.

Defense attorney Brad Rozzi asked Clemons, "Can prison get to a man?" Clemons admitted, "Yes it can."

Correction Officer Ethan Drang also took the stand and told jurors that Allen confessed to him on April 5, 2023.

Drang said Allen told him, "I think coming to prison cured me of my depression and anxiety."

Correctional Officer Michael Roberts was also a suicide companion assigned to Allen.

Roberts had a detailed log of the confessions he said he heard.

On April 7, 2023, Roberts wrote at 12:34 p.m. Allen said, "Dear Lord, forgive me for molesting Abby, Libby, Kevin, and Chris. I want to confess. I know a lot more."

On April 23, 2023, Roberts wrote in his log that at 2:00 p.m. Allen said, " I killed Abby & Libby. My wife wasn't involved. I want to confess."

Then on April 26, 2023, Roberts wrote that Allen said, "Can I talk? Can you listen I killed Abby & Libby? How do I prove I'm insane?"

On June 18, 2023, Roberts noted that at 3:30 p.m. Allen said, "Why are you doing this? Do you know God? Do you know why I'm here? I killed Abby and Libby."

Roberts said he saw outrageous acts of misbehavior to get the attention of guards who were watching. He went on to say he believed Allen was acting up more than having a mental health crisis.

On cross-examination Roberts was pressed on Allen's behavior behind bars. Defense attorney Brad Rozzi asked if Roberts had any formal mental health training, in which Roberts replied only what the state provided.

Roberts revealed that Allen began smearing feces over his cell and would put it on his face.

Roberts also testified that he remembers Allen hit his head on the wall for a long time at one point making his face black and blue.

He also told the court that Allen would refuse food at points for long periods of time.

Roberts admitted that some of Allen's "suicide companions" were going back to the general population at the prison and spreading information about the murder suspect.

Correctional Officer John Miller also testified; Allen expressed his desire to "burn in hell" while confessing to the killings.

Miller testified how Allen said he molested his sister and may even touched his daughter.

Miller testified Allen had an erection while talking about all of this.

As Miller testified on Tuesday, Allen's mouth was wide open and his eyes looked surprised by these remarks.

Miller went on to say Allen said on April 9, 2023, at 6:56 a.m., " I only killed them to give my family more time to be free." Then at 7:58 a.m. Allen said, " I'm sorry I killed those kids... I may have touched my daughter, I can't remember."

The jury asked Miller if it would be normal to act like Allen while refusing medication. Miller responded, "It's possible."

Correctional Officer Brandon Fisher testified that on April 29, 2023, Allen not only confessed to the murders, but also provided some details into what happened.

Fisher said Allen wanted to rape the girls, but he panicked and ended up killing them. Allen allegedly told Fisher he killed the girls with a box cutter and threw it into a dumpster behind CVS.

After 13 months, Allen at Westville was transferred to Wabash Valley Correctional Facility. Jason Bedwell, a correctional officer there was called to the stand.

Bedwell testified on February 4, 2024, Allen again confessed to the murders while crying and talking to himself. Bedwell said "I am sorry for what I did. Sorry for killing them."

Court is set to continue on Wednesday for day 11 of the double-murder trial.

Also on Monday, Indiana State Police forensic scientist Stacy Bozinovski said no DNA tied Allen to the murder scene in Delphi, Indiana.

