Founder of Durham recovery home passes unexpectedly on Father's Day: 'Mentor, father figure'

"My mentor, father figure, and sponsor, you know? All those different hats he wore," said Eric Higgins.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Sosten Morgan has struggled with addiction since he was 11 years old. He's been in and out of the Love and Respect Recovery home nine times, and Dennis Garrett Sr. always welcomed him back with stern yet open arms.

The Harnett County native is one of nine men living in the seven-bedroom home.

"He would get at me a little bit. Give me rib shots, but it was all out of tough love. Somebody like me, coming from the streets, that's the only way I'm going to receive information," said Morgan. "It's kind of got me broken right now."

There was an overwhelming sadness inside the recovery home on Wednesday as Garrett's work space sat empty, but dozens of pictures lined the walls as a reminder of the hundreds of lives he led to recovery over the last 20 years.

Garrett passed away unexpectedly on Father's Day at 63 years old.

Higgins has been clean for six years and now serves as senior house manager at the recovery home. He helps others navigate through the same addiction challenges that he's battled for decades.

"Off and on for 30 years when I was very young and growing up in the Fayetteville street projects in Durham," said Higgins.

Dennis Garrett Sr. was a beloved father, proud Mason, and big UNC Chapel Hill fan.

"It ain't just basketball up in here. We got football. We got baseball. I'm a Carolina fan. I don't care if they swimming," said Garrett during a 2022 interview with ABC11.

UNC Chapel Hill was slated to play its rival, Duke University, for the Final Four game. Garrett's fan cave was decked out in all things Carolina blue and white.

Loved ones said Garrett led hundreds of men and women through the rocky road to recovery, and his words will stay with them forever.

"He would say I'm not here to be your friend. I'm here to save your life," said Higgins.

ABC11 has learned that Garrett's son, Dennis Garrett Jr., will take over his responsibilities as director.