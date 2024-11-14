'Descendants,' 'Bluey,' and Mickey Mouse all part of Disney's special holiday programming

Disney Channel and Disney Jr. offer up holiday shows for the whole family

Disney has unwrapped its slate of holiday programming for Disney Channel and Disney Jr., and this holiday season looks to be filled with fun for the whole family.

"Disney Channel's Fa-La-La-idays" will include an encore presentation of "Descendants: The Rise of Red Sing-Along," as well as the debut of the new music video, "Red Christmas." It'll also air holiday episodes of "Big City Greens" and "ZOMBIES: The Re-Animated Series."

"Disney Jr.'s Magical Holidays" offers animated specials from Mickey Mouse, special stop-motion shorts and encore presentations of "Bluey's" favorite holiday episodes.

The full holiday lineup is below:

DISNEY CHANNEL FA-LA-LA-LIDAYS:

FRIDAY, NOV. 29

"Descendants: The Rise of Red Sing-Along" premieres Nov. 29 at 8 p.m. on Disney Channel, same day on Disney+

Join Red, the rebellious daughter of the Queen of Hearts, and Chloe, Cinderella's perfectionist daughter, as they embark on a time-traveling adventure to prevent Red's mother from becoming a villain.

"Red Christmas" music video premieres Nov. 29 at 9:45 p.m. (approximately) on Disney Channel, Nov. 15 on Disney+

Kylie Cantrall performs a new holiday song inspired by the hit movie "Descendants: The Rise of Red."

SATURDAY, DEC. 7

Big City Greens "Dream Tree/Blue Greens" premieres Dec. 7 at 8 p.m., Dec. 11 on Disney+

"Dream Tree" - Bill and Cricket follow clues from Cricket's dream to search the woods for the perfect Christmas tree.

"Blue Greens" - Tilly catches ennui, so Cricket tries to cheer her up.

ZOMBIES: The Re-Animated Series "Santler Claws is Comin' to Town" Premieres Dec. 7 at 8:30 p.m., Dec. 18. on Disney+

Zed sets out to throw his best zombie holiday party yet; Wynter wants to prove that the holiday monster, Santler Claws, is real; Wyatt searches for the perfect gift for Eliza.

DISNEY JR. MAGICAL HOLIDAYS:

WEDNESDAY, NOV. 27

Playdate with Winnie the Pooh "Piglet's Christmas Tree" premieres Nov. 27 on Disney Jr. YouTube, Dec. 3 at 8:25 a.m. on Disney Jr., Dec. 23 on Disney+

Pooh and Piglet each search for the perfect tree.

Disney Jr.'s Ariel "Flounder's Christmas Letter/Holiday Toy Box Trouble" premieres Nov. 27 on Disney+, Dec. 2 at 8:30 a.m. on Disney Jr.

"Flounder's Christmas Letter" - When Flounder forgets to send his Christmas letter to Santa Mer-Claus, Ariel and her friends go on a holiday adventure to deliver the letter to him.

"Holiday Toy Box Trouble" - Sebastian accidentally donates the box of toys that Ariel wants to keep.

FRIDAY, NOV. 29

Mickey and Minnie's Christmas Carols premieres Nov. 29 at 6:55 p.m. on Disney Jr. and Disney Jr. YouTube, next day on Disney+

These five stop-motion, sing-along shorts feature Mickey, Minnie and their pals as they bring the holiday spirit alive to the tune of popular carols.

SUNDAY, DEC. 1

Mickey and the Very Many Christmases premieres Dec. 1 at 7:00 p.m. on Disney Jr., next day on Disney+

Mickey makes a magical wish that every day could be Christmas but winds up having second thoughts when his wish actually comes true.

TUESDAY, DEC. 3

Marvel's Spidey and his Amazing Friends "A Snow Day For Aunt May/Hanukkah Heist" premieres Dec. 3 at 9:30 a.m. on Disney Jr., next day on Disney+

"A Snow Day For Aunt May" - Team Spidey wants to give Aunt May a snow day for Christmas, but first must help Santa Claus.

"Hanukkah Heist" - The Thing and Spidey help Aunt Petunia rescue her stolen latkes on Hanukkah.

WEDNESDAY, DEC. 4

Me & Winnie the Pooh "Kanga Makes Christmas Ornaments" premieres Dec. 4 at 8:25 a.m. on Disney Jr., Dec. 23 on Disney+

Kanga makes painted ornaments for her friends.

SuperKitties "Runaway Sleigh/Hanukkah Rescue" premieres Dec. 4 at 8:30 a.m. on Disney Jr., Dec. 18 on Disney+

"Runaway Sleigh" - When Mr. Puppypaws steals Santa's sleigh, the SuperKitties have to save Christmas.

"Hanukkah Rescue" - The SuperKitties learn to celebrate Hanukkah by lighting a menorah with loved ones.

THURSDAY, DEC. 5

Kindergarten: The Musical "A Winter's Walrus/One Holiday More" premieres Dec. 5 at 8:00 a.m. on Disney Jr., available now on Disney+

"A Winter's Walrus" - Berti and Radish try to get the Winter Walrus to make it snow.

"One Holiday More" - The kids celebrate all the winter holidays with Albert Applesauce, the class guinea pig.

Playdate with Winnie the Pooh "Piglet's Christmas Present" premieres Dec. 5 at 8:25 a.m. on Disney Jr., Dec. 23 on Disney+

Pooh and Piglet meet up on Christmas morning to give each other presents.

Pupstruction "A Very Merry Christmas Tree/Mountain Dogs" premieres Dec. 5 at 8:30 a.m. on Disney Jr., available now on Disney+

"A Very Merry Christmas Tree" - When Pupstruction is asked to build a giant Christmas tree, a usually naughty Bobby sees his chance to get on Santa's nice list.

"Mountain Dogs" - Pupstruction rescues skiers stuck on Pupcake Mountain.

FRIDAY, DEC. 6

Mickey Mouse Funhouse "Nochebuena at the Funhouse/Hanukkah at Hilda's" premieres Dec. 6 at 8:30 a.m. on Disney Jr., Dec. 11 on Disney+

"Nochebuena at the Funhouse" - On Christmas Eve, Panchito and Jose teach Goofy and the gang about Nochebuena.

"Hanukkah at Hilda's" - The gang gets caught in a snowstorm and learns how Hilda celebrates Hanukkah.

WEDNESDAY, DEC. 11

Me & Winnie the Pooh "Let's Go Sledding with Eeyore" premieres Dec. 11 at 8:25 a.m. on Disney Jr., Jan. 18 on Disney+

Eeyore enjoys sledding in the snow.