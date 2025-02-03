Man shot while allegedly breaking into Goldsboro home

It happened over the weekend on West Oak Street.

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man was seriously injured after getting shot while allegedly breaking into a house on Sunday night.

A little before 6 p.m., the Goldsboro Police Department responded to a ShotSpotter alert in the 600 block of West Oak Street.

While they were investigating, a man arrived at UNC Health Wayne with gunshot wounds. He was later identified as 30-year-old Deshaun Jamarion James.

It was determined the shooting happened on West Oak Street, GPD said.

Investigators said James was suspected of breaking and entering to terrorize a residence when he was shot. The shooting was in self-defense.

Keyantae Toomer, 26, and Tyniesha Young, 26, were inside the residence. At least one of them knew James, and neither of them was injured.

James was then taken to ECU Medical Center for treatment and is in critical condition.

This is an ongoing investigation.